Open Finance might just be the solution to transform Indonesia's payments infrastructure. Diego Rojas, Co-Founder and CEO of Finantier has a strong insight on the matter. Indonesia is one of the fastest growing digital economies in the world. Adoption of digital goods and services accelerated during COVID-19, with an estimated 80% of Indonesians now purchasing goods or services online. However, Indonesia’s poor digital payments infrastructure is still plagued by various frictions and inefficiencies.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO