Arizona Legislator Who Fled Viet Nam To Sponsor Anti-Communist Civics Education For K-12 Students

By ADI Staff Reporter
arizonadailyindependent.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Arizona State legislator, Rep. Quang Nguyen, is sponsoring legislation in the upcoming session aimed at strengthening civics instruction and civics literacy education for Arizona’s K-12 students. Nguyen, who won broad support last year for his eloquent condemnation of Rep. Daniel Hernandez’s claim that white nationalism and President Donald Trump supporters...

