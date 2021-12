Sometimes it can feel like the Ford Puma has been a 'future classic' for longer even than the term has existed. Seemingly ever since production wound up in 2003, it's been mooted as an investment piece for the future, and it hasn't been hard to see why. The Puma was everything that was good about Ford at the time, and given the Blue Oval was enjoying a real purple patch at the end of the 20th century, that made the little coupe pretty fantastic. It looked smart, drove beautifully, and didn't cost a lot of money. The Puma even had the privilege of receiving the sweet Yamaha-developed 1.7-litre motor; if only more fast Fords of the era could have used it...

