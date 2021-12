$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!. Welcome to the Week 12 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2021 season. With the fantasy playoffs fast approaching and, in some leagues, underway, it’s now or never to sever ties with any and all bench fodder and pivot to high-upside backups and potential injury 'winners' at the tail end of your roster. We’ll also set our sights on viable one-week starters and options for the stretch run while discussing this week’s minefield of injuries in-depth.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO