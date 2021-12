Utah lawmakers wants to make virtual signature gathering a possibility. Utah Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, said he plans to introduce a bill to allow virtual signature gathering for initiatives and referendums. Teuscher said he hasn’t quite decided how his bill will work yet. One idea is for signature gatherers to use an app or web portal on their phones and verify people’s identity through their drivers license or other form of identification. One goal of the legislation is to cut down costs for sponsors of initiatives and referendums, because gathering signatures on paper can be really expensive. Read the full story. — Sonja Hutson.

SOUTH JORDAN, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO