The Atlanta Hawks are back to their winning ways, rattling off four straight victories following Saturday’s 115-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks are slowly but surely digging themselves out of a deep hole after struggling out of the gates this season. Atlanta started out 4-9 through their first 13 games. But don’t look now, it seems like Trae Young and company are finally regaining the form they had when they made the Eastern Conference Finals in last year’s NBA playoffs.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO