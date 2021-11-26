Darren Waller left and did not return for Week 12 against the Cowboys

Tough season so far, but a few seeds of hope sown last week. Went a solid 9-4-1 straight-up (with the Lions-Steelers tie), and an even 7-7 against the evil betting line. Bull’s-eyed our Upset of the Week with 49ers beating Rams Monday night (“Aawwk!”) and nailed a second outright upset with Vikings’ win at Chargers. Also had Washington-plus-points covering vs. Buccaneers. Wrote that Philly had a big upset shot at Denver but unfortunately didn’t pull the trigger. Got a bit unlucky with Carolina-Arizona. Wrote that Panthers looked good to cover if Kyler Murray didn’t play. He didn’t, but I was stuck with the pick that presumed he would. Oh well. Lots of climbing to do, but lots of weeks still ahead. [Note: Thursday night pick was Patriots (-7) over @Falcons, 31-16.]
Comments / 0