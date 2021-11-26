Darren Waller left and did not return for Week 12 against the Cowboys

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDarren Waller left the Raiders Week 12 game against the Cowboys and did not return. Waller suffered a bone bruise to his left knee...

