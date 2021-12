Hawkish Powell Increases Headwinds for Risk Appetite. During the final trading session of November, the S&P 500 looks to have formed a gravestone doji, as my colleague highlighted yesterday. This appears when price action opens and closes at the lower end of the trading range. After the candle open, buyers were able to push the price up but by the close, they were not able to sustain the bullish momentum. Therefore, this is typically seen as a bearish signal and thus would suggest that October’s monthly reversal could be somewhat of a bull trap.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO