(Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 edition) Women’s Basketball Opens AAC Play With 33-Point Route Of Kentucky Christian. GRAYSON, KY – The Bryan College Women’s Basketball traveled to Kentucky for their Appalachian Athletic Conference opener on Tuesday evening against Kentucky Christian. The Knights had a small taste of the lead after kicking off the game with a three-pointer, but it did not last long as the Lady Lions stormed ahead with a 12-0 run to take the lead for the rest of the game. Bryan’s offense set season-highs with 32 field goals and 12 three-pointers made at 36%. Their defense grabbed 57 rebounds and limited the Knights to 29% from the field. The Lady Lions pushed their lead out to as many as 38 and cruised their way to their first AAC victory of the season 88-55.

