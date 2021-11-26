ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

BMW Renews Golf Sponsorships

By Tanya Gazdik
mediapost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMW, in partnership with the PGA TOUR and Western Golf Association, has entered into a five-year agreement to remain the title sponsor of the BMW Championship through 2027. The agreement will begin in 2023 when the event returns to the Chicago area. It will continue as the penultimate event in the...

www.mediapost.com

