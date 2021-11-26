ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat says she feels ‘pressured’ in the music industry: ‘I’m doing all this s*** that I don’t wanna do’

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Singer Doja Cat has revealed that she is not happy with the way the music industry has made her feel.

During an Instagram Live via The Neighbourhood Talk , the 26-year-old singer said that she feels like she has been doing things that she doesn’t actually want to.

“I just mean, make music like, willy nilly, have fun and just jam and make some shit. I haven’t done that in maybe five years it feels like,” Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, said.

“I’m doing all this s*** that I don’t f****** wanna do. I don’t want to take f****** pictures. Like, yes, planning a photoshoot is very fun. Capturing a concept, capturing a visual idea, like something like that… I love fashion. I really do,” she said.

“Do I want to do that s*** because I have to? No! No, I don’t! But I feel pressured to do s*** like that. I don’t want to do that. I want to be home. I wanna play f****** – I wanna make music. I wanna play f****** video games,” Doja Cat added.

The “Kiss Me More” singer recently bagged a nomination for the Album of The Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards alongside Justin Bieber and Lil Nas X .

The singer’s new album Planet Her (Deluxe) features top artists like The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, SZA and Gunna.

Doja Cat also won an award for the Top R&B Female Artist at the Billboard Music Awards this year.

