ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

EUR/USD Price Bids Above 1.12 as Yields Drop, Eying Lagarde

By Forex Crunch
ForexTV.com
 5 days ago

The EUR/USD prints modest gains but struggles to attract bulls around 16-month lows. Virus-related deaths in...

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD bears moving in as USD firms

EUR/USD under pressure as the US dollar picks- up in Asia. The bears are taking control as forex volatility start to pick up again. EUR/USD is back under pressure in Asia following a strong daily's performance with respect to its come back following Federal Reserve's chair, Jerome Powell, hawkish testimony to the US Senate. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1321 and has dropped from a high of 1.1342 to a low of 1.1318 so far.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Corrective pullback eyes 0.7210 hurdle

AUD/USD extends bounce off yearly low, refreshes intraday top. Previous support from November 2020 guards immediate upside. 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, channel’s resistance appear as a tough nut to crack for bulls. Bearish MACD, monthly descending channel keeps sellers hopeful. AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh daily high around 0.7145, up...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1323. Despite euro's selloff from 1.1382 to 1.1236 in New York on Tuesday after Fed Powell's hawkish comments, subsequent strong rebound signals further choppy trading above Nov's 16-month trough at 1.1187 may continue, however, as long as said Tuesday's high holds, consolidation with downside bias remains. On the...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Eur#Fed#Dxy#European#Forex Crunch
ForexTV.com

Australian, NZ Dollars Advance After Yesterday's Sell-off

The Australian and NZ dollars climbed against their major opponents in the Asian session on Wednesday, as investors digested Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks signaling an acceleration in the pace of tapering of bond purchases to counter inflationary pressures. In his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Powell...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Vulnerable To Slide Further, 112.00 Seen As Target

The USD/JPY pair could approach and reach fresh new lows after failing to reach the median line (ml) in its last attempts. The lower median line (lml) could attract the price if it stabilizes below the 38.2% retracement level. The currency pair validated its breakdown below the immediate uptrend lines, so the correction is natural. … Continued.
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher, buoyed by omicron-fueled uncertainty

Gold futures ended higher on Wednesday, recouping most of the 0.5% loss suffered in the previous session. Gold is really struggling for direction "having repeatedly failed to generate any momentum above $1,800," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a market update. "The dollar easing in recent days and the huge amount of uncertainty in the markets should be giving it a lift, but then we have seen near-term [Treasury] yields rising as the Fed has accepted more action may be necessary." In testimony to the House Financial Services panel Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's plan to slow and end its asset purchases shouldn't disrupt financial markets. February gold rose $7.80, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,784.30 an ounce.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD bulls hold the ground above 100 EMA

The EUR/USD spiked higher in the light of the weakened US dollar and the strong EU inflation data. This month, eurozone inflation soared to its highest level on the back of surging energy prices, likely reaching its peak just before a slow decline that will keep it up for the foreseeable future.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Pokes 1.1300 amid bullish RSI divergence

EUR/USD picks of bids to consolidate recent losses. RSI divergence hints at further upside towards breaking weekly resistance. 50-SMA, one-month-old descending trend line offer extra challenges to bulls. Sellers eye clear break of 1.1260 for fresh entries. EUR/USD buyers flirt with the 1.1300 threshold, following a quick drop to 1.1258....
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Overbought RSI tests bulls above $16.00

USD/ZAR retreats from intraday high, stays around yearly top. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement limits immediate downside, July 2020 lows challenge bulls. RSI conditions challenge further upside but bullish trend remains intact. USD/ZAR stays firmer around $16.20, despite the recent pullback from intraday high, amid early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD teases 1.1300 as yields weigh on USD, Eurozone inflation, Fed’s Powell eyed

EUR/USD prints mild gains amid sluggish USD, cautious ahead of key data/events. Receding fears of Omicron join Powell’s prepared remarks to down bond coupons. ECB policymakers shrug off rate hike concerns, highlight today's inflation numbers. Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony, US CB Consumer Confidence is important too. EUR/USD retreats from an...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP pushes above 0.8500 as euro safe-haven bid returns

EUR/GBP has pushed above 0.8500 this Tuesday amid a fresh wave of Omicron fears. The pair is being supported by the euro’s safe-haven appeal and an increasingly dovish shift in the market’s BoE pricing. EUR/GBP run of gains looks set to extend into a fourth day, with the pair up...
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Gold Price Supported by $1,780 as Yields Tumble amid Omicron Fear

As gold prices rise, the weekly trading range remains the same, allowing gold to re-hit its intraday high. The market’s risk appetite improves as it overestimates its concerns about a Covid variant. In the past, politicians and experts rejected concerns about large lockdowns and vaccine readiness. The Consumer Confidence report and Fed Chair Powell outperformed … Continued.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Gold Futures Pare Early Gains, Settle Lower

Gold futures pared early gains and settled lower on Monday as the dollar firmed against other major currencies. Gold prices climbed higher earlier in the day as investors picked up the safe-haven commodity amid concerns about growth following the detection of a new variant of the coronavirus, and possible stricter restrictions on movements.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK/USD set to break above $25 by midnight

Chainlink price analysis is bearish. LINK/USD retraced to $25 yesterday. LINK/USD is currently trading at $24.5. Chainlink price analysis is bearish today, as we expect another lower low to be made beyond the current support at $23, which would mark the end of a devastating 5% fall. The next major support for LINK/USD is seen at $22, and it will most likely be broken in the following 24 hours.
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

This Dip Is An Opportunity To Stack More Bitcoin

If you’ve complained about not having enough bitcoin in the last few months, now is your chance to rectify that. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Larger Correction Ahead As 113.00 Fails To Hold

The USD/JPY pair drops deeper after validating its breakdown below the uptrend line. The lower median line (lml) could attract the price. A larger downside movement could be activated by a valid breakdown through the lower median line (lml). Our USD/JPY forecast sees the pair plunging as the US Dollar was weakened by the Dollar … Continued.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

Gold Futures Moving Higher As Equities, Dollar Drop

Gold prices climbed higher Tuesday morning with investors seeking the safe-haven asset following a sell-off in global equity markets and a weak U.S. dollar. Global stocks are sliding amid rising concerns about the new variant of the coronavirus after Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel expressed apprehensions about the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the newly identified Omicron variant.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy