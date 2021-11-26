CVB's 'Santa's List' promotes '12 Days of Christmas'

Wayne Finley, left, and Wayne Robey with Spectrum work to install a synthetic ice skating rink on Tuesday at the Kentucky Legend Pier behind the Owensboro Convention Center. The 80-by-60-foot Energy on Ice rink, which is scheduled to be open today through Jan. 3, is sponsored by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Atmos Energy, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and the Staton Family Foundation. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The city’s first “12 Days of Christmas” celebration kicks off Friday with a Friday After 5 Christmas celebration at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront at 5 p.m. and the opening of Energy on Ice, an outdoor skating rink on the Kentucky Legends Pier behind the Owensboro Convention Center, at 6 p.m.

And the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau is promoting the celebration that covers four weekends with its own “Santa’s List,” which offers people a chance to win a basket with an array of Owensboro-made products.

Dave Kirk, the CVB’s destination management director, said the list is a 4x6 card which lists all events on the 12 days.

People can get their list stamped when they attend any of the events, he said.

“Everyone loves a good scavenger hunt, and we wanted a way to help track how many people are participating in the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ and what events are the most popular,” Kirk said. “We thought a fun Santa’s List would be the perfect way to gather that information.”

The lists can be picked up at four places — the CVB office at 215 E. Second St., the convention center, the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront and the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown Waterfront.

The hotels offer 24-hour pickup of the lists, Kirk said.

He said there are two versions of Santa’s List.

The one for locals require a person to attend six of the “12 Days of Christmas” events.

The one for visitors requires a person to attend only one event — and stay in a downtown hotel.

Kirk said each of the events has been given stamps to put on the lists of those who attend.

Once a person has completed the list, they can write their name and phone number on the back and drop it off at any of the four locations where they were picked up.

Completed lists will be entered in a drawing for a gift basket.

Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said there will be a wide range of activities each Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 18.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.