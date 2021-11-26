ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Coronavirus update: WHO calls special meeting to discuss variant

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving witnessed a sluggish day due to the US Thanksgiving Day holiday, market players struggle with a risk-off mood during Friday as the coronavirus concerns weigh on the sentiment. Among the key catalysts were the chatters over the virus version, with a formal name of B.1.1.529, which is linked...

www.fxstreet.com

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

WHO meeting to discuss risks of new COVID Strain

(Geneva) -- The World Health Organization says it will take several weeks to understand a new strain of COVID-19 that could be spreading fast. The UN agency is meeting in Switzerland Friday to discuss the new variant, which was recently detected in South Africa and may be vaccine-resistant. Fears about the variant sent stock futures plunging overnight.
WORLD
uticaphoenix.net

World experts hold special meeting on worrying new COVID-19 variant

Experts with the World Health Organization were meeting Friday to assess a COVID-19 variant in South Africa that has been rapidly spreading among young people and has already spawned numerous mutations. Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said American officials will have a call with South...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Register-Guard

Lane County COVID-19 update, Nov. 26: WHO calls new 'variant of concern' 'omicron'

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support important local journalism like this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber. A COVID-19 variant first discovered in South Africa was dubbed "omicron" and classified a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization on Friday, as the U.S. and other nations reacted to the newly discovered variant with travel restrictions. ...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kxgn.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci warns that newly-discovered Omicron variant may ‘evade immune protection’ from COVID-19

Appearing on NBC News’ Meet the Press on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the newly discovered ‘Omicron’ variant of Covid-19 may evade various forms of immune protection. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said it was “troublesome” that Omicron features about 32 or more variants in the virus’ spike protein, adding that other mutations could allow it to be more transmissible. Said Fauci: “The profile of the mutations strongly suggest that it’s going to have an advantage in transmissibility and that it might evade immune protection that you would get, for example, from a monoclonal antibody or from the convalescent serum after a person’s been infected and possibly even against some of the vaccine-induced antibodies.” Fauci added that it may take two more weeks to have more “definitive information” about the transmissibility, severity and other characteristics of the variant, according to a readout of the conversation.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
PUBLIC HEALTH

