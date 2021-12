WTI drop, Omicron and the Fed funds futures whipsaw. USD/CAD intra-day trading setup as bullish channel comes under pressure. The most recent (Nov 23rd) commitment of traders (CoT) report issued by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals that speculative positioning (mainly hedge funds) has turned net short with respect to CAD. The shift in sentiment has been coming and could reflect a view of continued lower oil prices and a USD recovery. It bears mentioning that the same report revealed positive (long) net positioning in the US dollar although this does appear to be declining somewhat.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO