As of this writing, the GBP/USD is traversing near the 1.33200 level with fast conditions threatening to be exhibited at any moment. On the 25th of November, the Forex pair was near the 1.33550 juncture, and when news regarding the outbreak of Omicron began to hit the markets the GBP/USD did test support near the 1.32778 level. However, in nervous trading yesterday, a spike lower did see the USD/GBP spike to a low of approximately 1.31955 before recovering with a swift reversal higher.

CURRENCIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO