Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, December 1:. Following a sharp upsurge witnessed during the American trading hours on Tuesday, the US Dollar Index staged a correction and seems to have steadied around 96.00 early Wednesday. Investors await November ADP Employment Change and ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before the US House Committee on Financial Services starting at 1500 GMT. IHS Markit will release the final readings of the November Manufacturing PMIs for the euro area, Germany, the UK and the US as well.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO