I find a lot of my loaves are, for lack of a better term, "double-bursting". As in, the bread opens up where one would expect along my score line but then cracks a second time (always within the scored area, which makes sense I guess, given that would be the weakest part of the forming crust). I haven't taken any pictures aimed specifically at diagnosing this phenomenon, so the photos below are not the most pronounced versions I've seen (just the only loaf photos I happen to have), but they do both show signs of this "double-pop".

