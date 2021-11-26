ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

French fishermen disrupt UK trade routes over fishing licence row

By Layli Foroudi, Manuel Ausloos
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

CALAIS, France, Nov 26 (Reuters) - French fishermen temporarily blockaded the port of Calais and Channel Tunnel rail link in an effort to disrupt trade between Britain and the continent on Friday, escalating a row over licences to fish in British waters.

Fishing rights plagued Brexit talks for years, not because of their economic importance but because of their political significance for both President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Britain and the EU agreed to set up a licensing system to grant fishing vessels access to each other's waters but France says it has not been given the full number it is due, while Britain says only those lacking the correct documentation have not been granted.

Several trawlers manoeuvred inside the port to hold up the passage of two ferries operated by DFDS and P&O as they approached Calais earlier on Friday, a major entry point to the European market for British goods.

At the Channel Tunnel terminal in nearby Coquelles, trucks and cars quickly tailed back towards the highway after the fishermen erected barricades of burning wooden pallets and lit smoke canisters.

The fishermen manning the roadblocks said they wanted to see progress by Dec. 10.

"If we don’t get anywhere ... believe me, the English will not have a magic Christmas. We’ll ruin the party," said Jean Michel Fournier, a fisherman from near Boulogne.

Britain says it is respecting the post-Brexit arrangements while France says Britain is not honouring its word.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain's position on issuing fishing licences hadn't changed and London was monitoring the protests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tBdG_0d783cMj00
French fishermen block the 'Normandy Trader' boat at the entrance of the port of Saint-Malo as they started a day of protests to mark their anger over the issue of post-Brexit fishing licenses, in Saint-Malo, France, November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

"We look to the French authorities to ensure the free flow of traffic and trade to ensure the trade is not disrupted," he added.

France last week said it was still waiting for 150 licences from Britain and the Channel Islands. The dispute focuses on access to territorial water 6-12 miles from the coast.

Britain denies discriminating against French fishermen and says 98 percent of fishing licences have been granted to European Union boats since Brexit.

That figure includes the roughly 1,700 licences issued to EU vessels to operate in more distant waters situated in the UK’s exclusive economic zone, which extends 12-200 nautical miles from the coast.

BREXIT FALLOUT

Dover - Calais is the shortest sea route between Britain and the EU and has been one of Britain’s main arteries for European trade since the Middle Ages. Before Brexit and the pandemic, 1.8 million trucks per year were routed through Calais.

Earlier in the day, fishermen blocked a small British cargo vessel outside the port of Saint-Malo. The Normandy Trader plies the short route between Jersey and France. France says Jersey, a British Crown Dependency, has also failed to issue licences due to its fishermen under a post-Brexit deal.

"The negotiations continue and we want them to know that we will not be the forgotten consequence of Brexit,” said fisherman Nicolas Descharles, who would normally operate in British waters every day through the autumn but has not received a permit.

In October, France briefly seized a British scallop dredger off its northern coast for allegedly operating without a legitimate permit, and both countries have this year sent patrol vessels to waters off Jersey. read more

Additional reporting by Stephane Mahe in Saint-Malo and Kylie MacLellan in London; Writing by Richard Lough, Editing by John Stonestreet, Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson facing scrutiny over Omicron’s spread as festive concerns flagged

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) chief Dr Jenny Harries suggested people ‘decrease our social contacts a little bit’. Boris Johnson will face further questions about the Government’s approach to halting the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Wednesday amid criticism from Tory MPs and suggestions from a senior health official that festive gatherings should be shelved.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

PM steps up push for UK-EU returns agreement to solve Channel migrant crisis

Boris Johnson has increased his lobbying efforts for a returns agreement with Europe as a way to stem the flow of small boats crossing the Channel In a meeting with his Belgian counterpart, the Prime Minister pushed for the creation of a UK-European Union returns agreement for failed asylum seekers in a bid to crackdown on people smuggling in the wake of dozens dying while attempting to cross the strait last week.Downing Street, in its account of a video call on Tuesday with Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo, said Mr Johnson “stressed the importance of breaking the business model...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

France says UK ‘not taking its share’ of asylum seekers and Channel push-backs will not be accepted

The UK is “not taking its share” of asylum seekers and France will not accept planned operations to force small boats out of British waters, its interior minister has said.Gerald Darmanin told a press conference that thousands of people were crossing the English Channel in dinghies because “they have no other way” of reaching the UK.He said that France would not accept pushbacks at sea, or joint patrols involving British authorities to stop boats from being launched.“Can you imagine French police officers on British beaches?” he asked. “We are not the subcontractors of the British government.”It comes after groups...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

England only UK nation not to encourage working from home

It is safe for people in England to go into the office, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said, as people in other UK nations were urged to work from home to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant.Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday reminded people to “work from home if possible”, as six cases were confirmed there. The advice is the same in Northern Ireland.In Wales, working from home is encouraged under current guidance.On Monday the PM’s spokesman said it was up to employers to decide on the “right balance” for them, when it came to whether staff worked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

If people arrive illegally, they must be sent away

The drownings in the Channel last week were the tragic, but entirely predictable, outcome of our longstanding inability to secure our borders. People have been dying in the Channel for years, though not on the same awful scale. Twenty-seven are dead, including a pregnant woman and three children. Our first thought must be one of sympathy, but we should also consider why this keeps happening. The migrants – that is the right word – believe that the quickest way to a new life in Britain is to take to a small boat. They are right. Our asylum policy gives perverse incentives for people to risk everything in an illegal crossing. It must change.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Fishing Boats#Uk#French#Calais#Channel Tunnel#British#Dfds#P O#English
AFP

Surveillance plane to be deployed over Channel to monitor migrants

The EU's border agency is to deploy a plane 24-hours-a-day over the Channel coast to monitor migrant crossings, France announced Sunday after pushing its European partners for help in cracking down on people-smuggling. Ministers responsible for immigration from France, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium convened in the northern French port of Calais on Sunday afternoon, four days after an unprecedented accident saw 27 people drown in Channel. They met without Britain which was excluded after a row last week. The four countries agreed to "strengthen our operational cooperation" in fighting the gangs who organise boats and life jackets for groups of migrants to head over the narrow but treacherous sea lane separating France and England.
WORLD
AFP

France urges Britain to do more on Channel migrant trafficking

France on Sunday urged Britain to help more with cracking down on people-smuggling gangs following a row between the two countries last week over an unprecedented boat accident in the Channel that cost 27 lives. "We have to work with our British friends and tell them a few things," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters after a meeting of European ministers in charge of immigration in northern France. "Firstly, help us fight people-smuggling better. We need intelligence. Responses to requests from the French police are not always given." He also reiterated criticism of the "attractiveness of England" including its labour market "which means you can work without having an identity document".
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Why we shunned France and chose Britain – migrants in their own words

Endless questions have been asked since the freezing waters of the English Channel claimed the lives of 27 people last Wednesday afternoon, in what is thought to be the biggest loss of life since the migrant crisis began. Perhaps one of the most pertinent is what persuades desperate people to...
IMMIGRATION
dallassun.com

As talks stall, French fishermen threaten to block delivery of fish

In protesting the UK's refusal to grant more licenses to fish in British waters, French fishermen said this week that they are planning to block British vessels from entering French ports. For many months, France and the UK have argued over how many licenses should be granted to French fishermen,...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

‘This is no life’: Migrants in bitterly cold Dunkirk camp ask why England isn’t doing more to help

Migrants living in the bitter cold in a Dunkirk campsite have asked why the UK does not do more to help them, just days after 27 people died crossing the English Channel. Rows of tents have been pitched next to a disused railway track in Grande-Synthe in northern France, as people there told The Independent they dreamed of having a safe life in England.Some had even tried to cross the English Channel several times, but ended up back in France after their attempts failed due to issues with the boat or being stopped by police.Pleas for safe routes to...
IMMIGRATION
Shropshire Star

French fishermen block ports in spat with UK

Fishing crews blocked ports and ferry traffic across the Channel in the continuing row over post-Brexit fishing licences. French fishing crews have blocked French ports and ferry traffic across the Channel to disrupt the flow of goods to the UK, in the continuing dispute over post-Brexit fishing licences. The action...
INDUSTRY
AFP

French fishermen block ferries, Channel Tunnel in post-Brexit row

French fishermen on Friday disrupted cross-Channel traffic for several hours in protest at the post-Brexit fishing rights granted by Britain, blocking ferries and freight traffic through the Channel Tunnel. Later in the afternoon, the fishermen blocked access to the Channel Tunnel for freight traffic from the French side using several dozen cars and vans.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
246K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy