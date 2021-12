The former social media director for the Democratic Party of DuPage County apologized Tuesday for tweets she made after the Christmas parade tragedy in Wisconsin. In one of the now-deleted tweets, Mary Lemanski said the crash that killed at least five people and injured more than 40 others in Waukesha was "karma" for the acquittal last week of Kyle Rittenhouse, the former Antioch teen who, he says in self-defense, shot and killed two people and injured another during protests in nearby Kenosha. She said in another tweet that the driver "probably felt threatened" because he lived in Wisconsin.

DUPAGE COUNTY, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO