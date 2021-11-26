ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift retreads heartbreak with release of Red (Taylor’s Version)

flyernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Mallory Boring reviews Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version), the second of her re-released albums. Photo courtesy of Taylor Swift on Twitter. Taylor Swift continued her mission of reclaiming ownership of her first six studio albums with the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) on Nov. 12. This follows the April 9...

flyernews.com

New York Post

Taylor Swift gives middle finger to ‘decimated’ Jake Gyllenhaal in video, fans say

I bet you Jake Gyllenhaal is still thinking about his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, at least that’s what fans are thinking. Since the infamous red knit scarf appeared in “I Bet You Think About Me,” it’s hinted that her latest breakup ballad is about her 40-year-old ex-boyfriend, who is alleged to have never given Swift back her neckwear after the couple broke up in 2010.
THEATER & DANCE
Vulture

Maya Thompson ‘Got Her Baby Back’ When Taylor Swift Put ‘Ronan’ on Red (Taylor’s Version)

“I’m a hysterical mess, so you called me at probably the worst time,” Maya Thompson warns me when we get on the phone hours before Red (Taylor’s Version)’s release. “I just got to hear the song.” She’s talking about “Ronan,” the ballad Taylor Swift wrote for and named after Thompson’s 3-year-old son, who died ten years ago of stage-four neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from “immature nerve cells” throughout the body. Thompson tells me she also just finished watching the lyric video Swift released to accompany it, featuring home-video footage and photos of Ronan that Thompson personally sent Swift. She’s understandably worried she might come off frazzled — in truth, she’s a composed, determined, grateful woman who’s grown protective of the pop star who’s ensured her son’s legacy will have further permanence.
MUSIC
the-college-reporter.com

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” Review

“All’s well that ends well,” Taylor sings in “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault),” and sure enough, Taylor turned one of her most publicized, painful breakups into a masterpiece of an album. Red (Taylor’s Version) rockets you through one of the most tumultuous relationships that has ever existed, it seems, and then swings back around and beats you while you’re down until you are well and truly sobbing uncontrollably in the refrigerator light at 2am.
MUSIC
Pitt News

Satire | What your favorite song from Red (Taylor’s Version) says about you

Taylor Swift re-released her classic 2012 album Red in order to own her music again, but I’m sure you heard this already since everyone and their mom seems to be talking about it. This re-release features nine new tracks from the vault including a 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well” for you to cry to in the shower while thinking about your ex.
MUSIC
etownian.com

Album Review: “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

On Friday, Nov. 12, Taylor Swift released “Red (Taylor’s Version),” which is a re-release of her fourth album “Red.”. Swift opted to re-record her first six albums after the first record label that signed her, Big Machine Records, sold them to Ithaca Holdings for $300 million. As such, Scooter Braun was granted ownership of Swift’s masters – the first recordings of her songs, which are then copied – until he sold the six albums to Shamrock Holdings in Nov. 2020.
CELEBRITIES
studybreaks.com

‘Red’: Taylor’s Version and Taylor’s Time

In light of a battle over her master recordings, Swift has re-recorded her fourth album, and she did not disappoint. The trouble started in June 2019, when Scott Borchetta — head of Big Machine Records — sold his label to Scooter Braun, a music manager with clients among the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. In the deal, Borchetta included the master recordings of Taylor Swift’s first six albums. It was an unexpected and devastating blow to Swift, who took the conflict public, claiming that she was not offered the opportunity to buy back her masters and that Braun bullied her.
MUSIC
Spin

Listen to Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version)’

Just when you think Taylor Swift‘s “All Too Well” couldn’t get any sadder, it just did. The song, which appears on the recently released Red (Taylor’s Version), has yet another version. In a post on her social media accounts on Wednesday afternoon, Swift shared “All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version).” The song was recorded at Long Pond Studios in Upstate New York with “besties” Aaron Dessner of The National and Jon Low. Swift said she drove up to the studio to record the song.
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Taylor Swift secures eighth Official Number 1 album with Red (Taylor’s Version)

Red (Taylor’s Version) rules over the Official Albums Chart this week, securing Taylor Swift her eighth consecutive Number 1 album. With 72,000 chart sales, Red (Taylor’s Version) finishes ahead of two massive recent chart-toppers, ABBA’s Voyage (2) and Ed Sheeran’s Equals (3), overtaking Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour to claim the biggest week for a female artist this year.
CELEBRITIES
theticker.org

Taylor Swift revisits old memories in ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift is considered by some as one of the most talented songstresses of her generation, but fans got even more excited when it rained over New York the day of “Red (Taylor’s Version)” release. “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is an album consisting of 30 tracks that Swift describes as “Musically...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Emerald Media

Read for Red (Taylor’s Version)

The release of Taylor Swift’s latest album “Red (Taylor’s Version)” already has millions feeling happy, free, confused and lonely in the best way. A rerecording of her 2012 album, the album’s tracklist has a story anyone can get lost in. With 21 rerecorded songs and nine bonus songs, including a 10 minute version of a beloved fan favorite, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is an investment that’s worth every minute spent and emotion felt. This album is also great to listen to while reading. If you liked these “Red” songs, try these reads that perfectly correlate to some of the new album’s best tracks.
MUSIC
Fairfield Mirror

Let’s Talk (Taylor’s Version): Red

With its original release in 2012, Taylor Swift’s fourth album “Red” stood as the beginning of her venture into pop. “Red” itself was a patchwork quilt of different genres, writing styles and instruments, between the 16 tracks of the album lived pure country anthems like“Begin Again” and “Stay Stay Stay”, as well as new-age pop hits including “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “22”.
MUSIC
thepostathens.com

Fresh Finds: '22 (Taylor's Version)' shines on 'Red'; Juice WRLD releases single posthumously

We’ve arrived at the last week of classes before Thanksgiving break. The excitement to go home for the holidays is quickly approaching and the motivation to go to class is shrinking. With that being said, we could all use some new music to help power through the week. Luckily, we have some new tunes to keep you energized during these long days and long nights.
MUSIC
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Scene Selections (Taylor’s Version)

You already know what’s up — Scene Selections (Taylor’s Version) are below. First impressions are hard. I’ve made enough questionable ones to know. I don’t know what Taylor Swift put in “State of Grace,” but I think she had me at those drums. Or the little hint of guitar? In my mind, “State of Grace” is purple — a deep but bright, subtle, living blue-purple like a city at twilight. The fresh air of the change from day to night. It’s the golden lightness of a new love, something that took your breath away — and maybe never gave it back. You can hear Taylor’s maturity in the rerecording, her older voice lending hindsight to the lyrics as she sings of knowing that this new person might leave your heart in a beautifully tragic mosaic of broken pieces. But in the midst, it feels fated, a state of grace. What better way to open a break-up album than acknowledging the way people come into your life, and the way they leave you changed forever, and the way that you maybe don’t even care at first. Because, like listening to “State of Grace,” from the first instant you were hooked … And you never saw it coming.
MUSIC

