Taylor Swift retreads heartbreak with release of Red (Taylor’s Version)

You already know what’s up — Scene Selections (Taylor’s Version) are below. First impressions are hard. I’ve made enough questionable ones to know. I don’t know what Taylor Swift put in “State of Grace,” but I think she had me at those drums. Or the little hint of guitar? In my mind, “State of Grace” is purple — a deep but bright, subtle, living blue-purple like a city at twilight. The fresh air of the change from day to night. It’s the golden lightness of a new love, something that took your breath away — and maybe never gave it back. You can hear Taylor’s maturity in the rerecording, her older voice lending hindsight to the lyrics as she sings of knowing that this new person might leave your heart in a beautifully tragic mosaic of broken pieces. But in the midst, it feels fated, a state of grace. What better way to open a break-up album than acknowledging the way people come into your life, and the way they leave you changed forever, and the way that you maybe don’t even care at first. Because, like listening to “State of Grace,” from the first instant you were hooked … And you never saw it coming.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO