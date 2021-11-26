ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tiley: "Roger Federer's body needs more time to recover"

By LORENZO CIOTTI
 5 days ago
Roger Federer, who had surgery on his right knee for the third time in the last year and a half, will not be able to start racing again before January. His come back to the Tour should not take place before the summer of 2022, as admitted by the Maestro in...

Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer recalls: 'I should not be the favorite at 38'

Entering the season from the top-3, Roger Federer was among the title favorites at the last year's Australian Open. Federer celebrated his 38th birthday in August 2019, still playing on a high level and battling for notable trophies against the world's best rivals. Roger claimed four titles that year, winning...
TENNIS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Disappointing Roger Federer News

2021 was a rough year for tennis superstar Roger Federer. Injuries have hindered him all season but he was hopeful that he could get 2022 started on the right foot with an appearance at the Australian Open or Wimbledon. Unfortunately, it’s starting to look like going to one of the...
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Roger Federer announces status for Australian Open, Wimbledon

Roger Federer has impressed the tennis world since he turned pro in 1998. Fans have gotten used to seeing Federer year after year at each of the four Grand Slams: the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. However, as the star has aged, he has had to manage his workload, leading to some unfortunate absences.
TENNIS
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Roger Federer
NBC Sports

Roger Federer expects to be out through Wimbledon

GENEVA — Roger Federer does not expect to return from his latest knee surgery in time for next year’s tournament at Wimbledon. The 40-year-old tennis great, who has won a record eight titles at the All England Club, said in an interview published Wednesday in Switzerland that it wouldn’t make a big difference to him if he was to return in 2022 or 2023.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

When Rafael Nadal beat Roger Federer's Major record

Since the beginning of the Open era in April 1968, only eight players have reached more than 12 Major finals. Jimmy Connors did that first, followed by Bjorn Borg and Ivan Lendl. The most significant players from the 90s, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi, also joined the list before Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic stole the show, competing in 90 Major finals and leaving all the legends from the past far behind.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'All Roger Federer's shots are perfect', says former ATP star

The goal he has in mind, even if you look at it quite far at this moment, is to return to the field soon and return to battle in the ATP circuit. Roger Federer wants at all costs to re-enter the ranks of tennis and be competitive again in the competitive tournaments that matter, perhaps to try to take away the latest satisfactions of an incredible career.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

“I sincerely hope we can see him play another time” Novak Djokovic says Roger Federer is the “Icon of Tennis”

The current world no. 1 Novak Djokovic spoke about his longtime rival and former world no. 1 Roger Federer in a recent interview. The Serb was asked about Federer after the latter’s interview with the Tribune de Genève surfaced. In the interview, Federer had said that he has undergone a major operation, the recovery period of which is quite long. He also offered no guarantees about the upcoming season, saying he might be lucky to play at Wimbledon, an event he has won 8 times.
TENNIS
Melbourne
Tennis
Australian Open
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer: 'There will space for many players'

Unfortunately, Roger Federer's recent seasons have been influenced by ongoing knee problems. The Swiss, after undergoing a major operation, returned to the ATP 250 tournament in Doha and then participated in two events on clay. In the first case he decided to play the home tournament in Geneva; in the...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer: 'The tennis tour is my second family'

While all of Turin is waiting for the second semi-final of the ATP Finals between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, the Swiss champion Roger Federer is back to talk. The forty-year-old, currently stopped due to injury, spoke to Sky Sport Italia's microphones, releasing interesting statements. Federer's goal was to compete...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

When Andy Roddick came to Roger Federer’s defence over Dijana Djokovic’s comments

Novak Djokovic is currently in his 7th year as world no. 1. The Serb has won over 80 titles, which include 20 grand slams. Despite being in the same league as his longtime rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, he has never been held in equal esteem by fans. His presence has always been a thorn on the side of the ‘Fedal’ fans, who make up a vast majority. This treatment of Djokovic has always bugged his parents, who have never been shy about speaking against it. They have been fierce critics of Federer and Nadal. In one instance, Novak’s mother Dijana Djokovic called Roger Federer “arrogant”. This did not sit well with former US Open champion Andy Roddick, who promptly defended the Swiss Maestro.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

In Pictures: Roger Federer’s 2022 Calendar

The Roger Federer Foundation has released the official Roger Federer 2022 calendar. It is a customized calendar and can be purchased through their website- the fund for which will benefit the foundation. The calendar is a dream for every tennis fan and captures the classic style of one of the...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Ljubicic: "Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2022? There is hope"

Roger Federer's presence at Wimbledon 2022 is highly doubtful, as the Swiss Maestro himself admitted during the interview. These statements have made the countless fans of him worry not a little. To the microphones of Rete Uno Sport, Ivan Ljubicic tried to restore a minimum of calm. Ljubicic tries to...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

“But it would have been nice to be in Turin instead of being in Switzerland right now” Roger Federer feels he’s missing out on fast courts of the Tour

Roger Federer has been out for the season since July 2021 and as much as the fans have missed the legend’s presence on the court, the man himself admitted that he is also feeling left out from all the action. Ever since he injured his knee at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, he had to undergo surgery that left him on crutches as seen during his visit to the 2021 Laver Cup.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

When Roger Federer entered the exclusive 'Club 100' for second time

Within 15 months (Wimbledon 2019 - Roland Garros 2020), Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal achieved one of the most incredible Major records, becoming the first players with 100 wins at a single Major event. The Swiss did that first at Wimbledon 2019, repeating the feat at the last year's Australian Open in that thrilling victory over John Millman in the third round.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer: 'There is always a small chance'

At 38, Roger Federer was still among the players to beat in early 2020. Federer advanced to the third round of the Australian Open after so many trips to Oceania, scoring two dominant victories to place himself in the last 32. In the second round it took Roger an hour...
TENNIS
