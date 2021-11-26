Tiley: "Roger Federer's body needs more time to recover"

Novak Djokovic is currently in his 7th year as world no. 1. The Serb has won over 80 titles, which include 20 grand slams. Despite being in the same league as his longtime rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, he has never been held in equal esteem by fans. His presence has always been a thorn on the side of the ‘Fedal’ fans, who make up a vast majority. This treatment of Djokovic has always bugged his parents, who have never been shy about speaking against it. They have been fierce critics of Federer and Nadal. In one instance, Novak’s mother Dijana Djokovic called Roger Federer “arrogant”. This did not sit well with former US Open champion Andy Roddick, who promptly defended the Swiss Maestro.

TENNIS ・ 8 DAYS AGO