Somehow we’re already an hour from kickoff in Carson, CA (that’s where San Diego State is playing this year) and to say a lot is on the line for the Broncos would be a slight understatement. I wish I could say “win and they’re in”, but sans win, there’s no hope at all, so first the Broncos must TCB against the Aztecs and then put on their UNLV gear and will them to a win against Air Force. If those two things happen in succession, the Broncos will play in their 5th straight MWC title game. If only one does...they won’t (if neither do...yeah, still won’t). So, let’s send some good luck and karma the Broncos way (we’re at least owed that for what the refs did to us against Oklahoma State).

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO