Tofas are hosting Merkezefendi at the Tofa? Nilüfer Spor Salonu in Bursa on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 09:00 ET in the 10th round of the Turkish BSL League. Tofas are coming off a win that ended their previous three-game losing streak, while Merkezefendi are 1-6 in their previous seven matches and are looking to bounce back today.

SOCCER ・ 10 HOURS AGO