Investing.com -- Global markets rebound on signs that Omicron may not be quite such a big deal. ADP releases its private payrolls survey and the Institute of Supply Management gives its latest update on the manufacturing survey as China's factories slip backs into contraction. Salesforce is under pressure after a disappointing update and David Marcus, the crypto guru at Facebook owner Meta, is stepping down. Oil stages an impressive comeback after an even more impressive rout ahead of a keenly-awaited OPEC+ meeting. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, 1st December.

