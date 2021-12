Stock prices were volatile on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 fell to the new local low. But today it may rebound again. The S&P 500 index lost 1.90% on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The market went lower following testimonies from the Fed Chair Powell and the Treasury Secretary Yellen. On Monday the broad stock market retraced more than a half of its Friday’s sell-off, but yesterday it fell to the new local low of 4,560.00. Today it is expected to open 1.0% higher again, so we will see more short-term volatility.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO