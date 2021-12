Wednesday's slate in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge features six total games, including a handful of matchups between teams that could really use victories to jumpstart their 2021-22 seasons as the ACC tries to claw back from a 6-2 deficit in the event. For example, the night's marquee showdown is between No. 24 Michigan and North Carolina, but if the game had been played on college basketball's opening night, it would have been the No. 6 Wolverines playing the No. 17 Tar Heels.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO