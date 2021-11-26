Syracuse’s defense crumbles again as Auburn cruises to win in Battle 4 Atlantis finale (full coverage)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team lost its final game in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament, falling to a physical Auburn Tigers team 89-68.

Syracuse drops to 3-3 with the loss while Auburn improved to 5-1.

Buddy Boeheim, Cole Swider and Jesse Edwards each scored 17 points, but the rest of the Syracuse lineup had just 16 points combined. Joe Girard and Jimmy Boeheim each hit season-lows of three points apiece.

