Electronics

Black Friday Deal Alert: Save Over $150 on The Blink Outdoor 2 Cam Kit Bundle with Echo Show 5

By Jonathan Zavaleta
 5 days ago
It’s no secret that some of the best Black Friday deals are to be had before the Thanksgiving turkey is even in the oven. Right now, you can save $154.99 when you bundle Blink video cameras and an Amazon Echo Show . The deal includes two wireless smart video cameras and the 2nd generation of the Echo Show 5. That means that this $265 bundle drops down to just $110. It’s a good option if you already have other Alexa devices in your home; by keeping your devices in the same ecosystem, you can ensure they’ll play more nicely together (Blink is a subsidiary of Amazon).

Buy: Blink Outdoor 2 Cam Kit bundle with Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) $109.99 (orig. $264.98) 58% OFF

About the Blink Outdoor Camera and Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 is handy for a variety of reasons, but it’s an especially good companion for the two camera Blink bundle. The Echo Show 5 has the features of a smart speaker but adds on the benefits of a display screen. That means that when someone is at the door, you can use your Echo Show to see who’s there and talk to them. And while the outdoor cameras are peering outward, the Echo Show 5 makes it easy to look inside. That’s because you can remotely access the camera to check on pets, kids or just to have a look around. And when you want to ensure privacy, you can physically switch off the camera. The second-generation Echo Show 5 was released in 2021, so you know you’re getting the latest in smart home tech.

The Blink camera kit is a great option for keeping an eye on the area around your home. Two cameras are included, so you can cover multiple entrances or angles around your property. The cameras are wireless, and they have up to two years of battery life. The cameras also have built-in mics and speakers, so you can use two-way talk to communicate with any visitors at your door.

Of course, one of the best things about getting the Blink camera bundle with the Echo Show is that you can use them together. You can control your Blink cameras using the Echo Show 5, turning them on and off or checking on your porch to see if you’ve gotten a package without needing to get up and go to the front door. This is one of the most convenient (and affordable) ways to build a home security system.


Buy: Blink Outdoor 2 Cam Kit bundle with Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) $109.99 (orig. $264.98) 58% OFF

