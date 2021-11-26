ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Corruption, Drugs, Instability Mar Honduras Election

By Moises AVILA
 5 days ago
Hondurans head to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president in a country wracked by corruption and beset by powerful drug-trafficking gangs that have even infiltrated the top ranks of government. Many young people have given up hope of a better future and think only of migrating...

Honduras' Ruling Party Concedes Presidential Election to Leftist

TEGUCIGALPA - The ruling National Party of Honduras is conceding defeat in Sunday's presidential elections, a senior party figure said on Tuesday, leaving leftist candidate Xiomara Castro poised to become Honduras' first female leader. Kilvett Zabdiel Bertrand, executive secretary of the National Party, told Radio America that its presidential candidate...
The election that could make or break Honduras

Honduras held a presidential election Sunday, and there are many reasons for Americans to be interested in the outcome — 309,000 reasons, to be precise. That is the number of Honduran migrants captured at the U.S.-Mexico border in the 12 months ending Sept. 30. The figure represented a big acceleration in what was already a mass exodus from the Central American country; probably about a tenth of Honduras’s 10 million people live in the United States now. The flow demonstrates how enormously difficult it is for the United States to treat what the Biden administration has called the “root causes” impelling people to take the costly and dangerous trip north: poverty, violence and official corruption.
Honduras election a cause for celebration — in China

The apparent victory of leftist challenger Xiomara Castro in Sunday’s presidential election in Honduras is being warmly welcomed in another capital — Beijing. Honduras is one of just 15 countries that recognize Taiwan as the official government of China, and Ms. Castro said during the campaign she would move to end the relationship with the island democracy that China insists is part of its sovereign territory.
Former first lady set to become Honduras's first woman president

Leftist former first lady Xiomara Castro appeared set to become the first woman president of Honduras after taking a commanding lead over the ruling party candidate, partial election results showed on Monday. With just over half of votes counted, the opposition leader had taken more than 53 percent with a lead of almost 20 percentage points over the conservative National Party's Nasry Asfura, according to a National Electoral Council (CNE) live count. Castro, whose husband Manuel Zelaya was deposed from the presidency in a coup in 2009, claimed victory late on Sunday, even as the CNE said no result will be announced until the last vote is counted. "Good night, we've won," Castro told supporters, promising to lead "a reconciliation government" in a country wracked by violent crime, drug trafficking, rampant corruption and large-scale migration to the United States.
Opposition leftist races to big lead in Honduras election vote count

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -Leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro raced to an early lead in the Honduran presidential election on Sunday, partial election results showed, putting her in pole position to become the first female leader https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/sundays-election-xiomara-castro-could-end-two-party-rule-honduras-2021-11-25 of the Central American country. With over 27% of the vote counted, Castro, the wife...
Honduras set for woman president as leftist Castro declares victory

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – Honduran opposition leader Xiomara Castro declared victory in Sunday’s presidential election as initial results pointed to a landslide win that would put the left back in power for the first time since her husband was ousted in a coup 12 years ago. With nearly 45% of votes...
Opposition candidate takes big lead in Honduras presidential poll

Left-wing opposition candidate Xiomara Castro took a commanding lead over the ruling party's Nasry Asfura in Honduras' presidential election on Sunday, preliminary results showed. With 40 percent of votes counted, former first lady Castro had taken almost 53.5 percent with the National Party's Asfura a distant second out of 13 candidates with 34 percent, according to a National Electoral Council (CNE) live count. Castro, whose husband Manuel Zelaya was deposed in a coup in 2009, is hoping to become the first female president of Honduras. The news sparked scenes of celebration in the capital Tegucigalpa, with supporters setting off fireworks and honking their horns.
Honduras braces for trouble in presidential election

Honduras is bracing itself for potential violence as more than five million people vote on Sunday to replace President Juan Orlando Hernandez, a controversial figure accused of drug trafficking in the United States. "People won't vote for Xiomara (Castro), they will vote against Juan Orlando Hernandez and what he represents," said Pineda.
For many in Honduras, election a call for change

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — For many Hondurans, Sunday’s election will be about stripping power from a party whose successive administrations are widely seen as having deepened corruption and driven tens of thousands to flee the country, many toward the United States. Expelling President Juan Orlando Hernández’s National Party after 12 years...
Honduras elections: the top three candidates

Thirteen candidates will contest Honduras's razor-tight presidential election on Sunday to see who will succeed scandal-tainted Juan Orlando Hernandez. Already an unsuccessful candidate in 2013, when she narrowly lost to Hernandez, Castro has some heavyweight backing this time -- not least in Salvador Nasralla, a television host who lost out to Hernandez in 2017 amidst accusations of fraud.
China denounces U.S. ‘arm-twisting’ in Honduras election

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused the United States of “arm-twisting” after a U.S. delegation made clear Washington wants Honduras to maintain its long-standing diplomatic relations with Taiwan when it votes this weekend. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said Washington has warned Central...
Senior U.S. Official to Visit Honduras to Back Fair Elections

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. official will visit Honduras next week to underline that United States wants the Central American country to hold a "free and fair" presidential election on Nov. 28, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday. The last presidential election in 2017 was marred by a...
