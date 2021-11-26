ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Christmas gifts for the home – all under £50

By NewsChain Lifestyle
 5 days ago
Lifestyle

Whether you’re pressie-hunting for something practical with purpose, a decorative showstopper or a little luxe, you don’t have to be spendy. When it comes to stylish and chic gifts for the home, there’s an endless treasure trove to choose from.

Wrapping paper and ribbon at the ready, here’s what’s on our hot list…

1. Blue Feather 2022 A3 Home Organiser, £9.95, Emma Bridgewater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDQe4_0d7809wO00
(Emma Bridgewater/PA)

Make event planning and socials a smooth ride all the way with this decorative diary, which doubles up as a planner with space for names. Great for busy families.

2. Engraved Glencairn Gin Goblet, £10 – £11, Glencairn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4NdV_0d7809wO00
(Glencairn/PA)

Just the tonic, you can’t go wrong with this crystal goblet with a lip and curve design to enhance those aromatics and botanicals. Bottoms up!

3. Gold Standing Photo Frame, £15.95, Martha Brook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26NjxP_0d7809wO00
(Martha Brook/PA)

Bring a little razzle-dazzle to their desk with this freestanding frame. To make it that much more special, pop a photo or significant snippet from a magazine inside.

4. Famous Faces Doorstops, £18 each, Graham & Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25pSIV_0d7809wO00
(Graham & Green/PA)

Bring a little red carpet glamour to the party with these decorative door wedges. Hand-painted and decidedly quirky.

5. The White Company Winter Signature Candle, £20, The White Company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pg6wF_0d7809wO00
(The White Company/PA)

An enduring classic – with enticing aromas of cinnamon, clove, orange and some spicy zing, this flame will burn beautiful and bright, long into the night.

6. Succulent in Hexagon Planter (20cm x 10cm x 7.5cm), £22, Matalan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2znng4_0d7809wO00
(Matalan/PA)

Who needs green fingers when you can style a sustainable succulent without the need for natural daylight? Faux fabulous.

7. Set of 4 Perfect Paisley Dinner Plates, £25, Joe Browns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41xkYD_0d7809wO00
(Joe Browns/PA)

Plates with panache. A paisley print always wins in the style stakes, especially when you team one of the bright colours – such as turquoise – with a twisted taper or wiggle candle in a corresponding colour.

8. Luxury Ruched Faux Fur Throw Blanket, £29.40 (was £40), Matalan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qAdSh_0d7809wO00
(Matalan/PA)

With its generous folds of faux fur and rich, ruched effect, this luxuriously soft throw looks designer without the hefty price tag.

9. STAR By Julien Macdonald Champagne Cork Cruet Set, £22 (was £30), Freemans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1sB5_0d7809wO00
(Freemans/PA)

This chic cruet is a real corker! Silver plated and beautifully boxed.

10. Gold OMG Balloon Ornament & Wall Décor, £39.95, Audenza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ImrKA_0d7809wO00
(Audenza/PA)

A ‘gilty’ pleasure that’s oh-so tempting to gift yourself, shout it loud in your next shelfie or Zoom call with this statement deco, which can be wall mounted or free-standing.

11. Abigail Ahern Crocodile Table Lamp, £45, Freemans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RL7e4_0d7809wO00
(Freemans/PA)

Make the most of those light-bulb moments with this standalone piece with personality and poise. Crocodile rock!

12. Cheese Board With Set Of 2 Gold Knives, £45, Mint & May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WmH9b_0d7809wO00
(Mint & May/PA)

Crafted from acacia wood with integrated, magnetised gold knife slots and faux leather hanging strap, this cheese board is the perfect blank canvas for Camembert, Brie, Christmas Stilton and anything you fancy.

IN THIS ARTICLE
