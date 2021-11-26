ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Saints suffer fourth straight loss as Buffalo Bills roll to victory

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a 31-6 win against the injury-hit New Orleans, who suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the NFL

Allen passed for 260 yards which included four touchdowns and two interceptions, with the quarterback registering multiple turnovers for his third game in four.

Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox hauled in two touchdown passes to record a franchise-best seven scores in a season, while wide receiver Stefon Diggs caught seven passes for a touchdown and 74 yards.

The Saints, meanwhile, struggled to make an impression through three quarters as their ground game again suffered due to the absence of injured running back Alvin Kamara.

The hosts finally got on the scoreboard with Trevor Siemian’s 11-yard toss to tight end Nick Vannett at the start of the final quarter.

In earlier games, the Detroit Lions lost their 10th game this season as the Chicago Bears snuck home 16-14 with a 28-yard field goal, and the Dallas Cowboys are still in control of the NFC East despite a 36-33 overtime defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders.

