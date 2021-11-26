ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Black Friday Helps Struggling Businesses Less Due To Worker Shortage

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a worker shortage just as the holiday shopping...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Holiday Shopping
Daily Iowan

Labor, supply shortages in retail persist for Black Friday

Consumers should expect more empty shelves, higher prices, and longer waits for online orders when doing holiday shopping this year. Jennifer Blackhurst, a professor of business analytics in the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business, said the effects of labor and product shortages are going to be clear on Black Friday this year.
RETAIL
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
allaboutarizonanews.com

FTC Orders Walmart, Amazon, Kroger and Other Suppliers To Turn Over Information To Help Study Causes of Empty Shelves and Sky-High Prices

The Federal Trade Commission is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers, and consumer good suppliers to provide detailed information that will help the FTC shed light on the causes behind ongoing supply chain disruptions and how these disruptions are causing serious and ongoing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy.
RETAIL
CBS Chicago

At Marillac St. Vincent’s Wellness Closet, Demand For Toiletries Is On The Rise With Prices Jumping

CHICAGO (CBS) — We don’t have to tell you – a run to the grocery store is more expensive these days, and the Fed says it’s not going to get any better next year. And the stress is tenfold if your budget is already tight. On Tuesday night, CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra told us about a new demand with which a local nonprofit needs help – and which involves things you may buy on a grocery trip that aren’t food. Like so many this season, Abie Tayborn was out shopping when we met her Tuesday. But the things she was grabbing off the...
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Holiday Tech Gifts

Our favorite computer experts join us to share with us Holiday Tech Gifts. See what cool and High-tech gift ideas they have for you.
ELECTRONICS
MarketWatch

Mall retailers were 'well stocked' and inventory was 'adequate' ahead of holiday season--BofA

Holiday mall traffic appeared to still be down from 2019, but same-store sales were "flat to or above" 2019 levels given "strong" conversion rates, according to analyst Lorraine Hutchinson at BofA Securities. Strong conversion rates indicate that the ratio of buyers to browsers has increased. Hutchinson's outlook comes after she hosted the annual Holiday Mall tour at the Queens Center in New York, where she met with a number of store managers. He said that most retailers, which have eased store capacity constraints, experienced a healthy amount of volume during the Black Friday week. "Stores have either pulled back...
RETAIL
KREX

Cyber Monday caps holiday shopping weekend as virus lingers

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are spending freely and going back to store shopping, knocking out some of the momentum in online sales from last year when Americans were making many of their purchases exclusively via the internet. Shopper traffic roared back on Black Friday, but it was still below pre-pandemic levels, in part because […]
SHOPPING
KRON4 News

Get a jump on Cyber Monday shopping with the best deals currently available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re hoping to get your holiday shopping done sooner rather than later, you’re in luck because stores are rolling out their Pre-Cyber Monday deals earlier than ever before. Plus, you don’t even have to leave your house to take advantage of these incredible prices.  There […]
SHOPPING
MarketRealist

Underpaid Amazon Workers Prepare for Black Friday Strike

Most people recognize Amazon as being a leader in the e-commerce industry. The company provides consumers with access to some of the most sought out items. Amazon’s convenient pricing and shipping speeds have also helped the retailer gain support from consumers. While many view Amazon as their source for holiday shopping or to purchase newly released gadgets, others view the company in a much harsher light.
BUSINESS
KOMO News

Black Friday 2021: Fewer doorbuster deals, less merchandise

Once again, this year, Black Friday is being shaped by the pandemic, as retailers are dealing with a shortage of inventory and rising costs. “There are certainly doorbusters, but they're kind of lackluster doorbusters, and that’s pretty bad for consumers,” said Edgar Dworsky, founder of ConsumerWorld.org. Dworsky has been tracking...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy