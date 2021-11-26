Black Friday Helps Struggling Businesses Less Due To Worker Shortage

In the days leading to Black Friday, a campaign was launched to encourage people to shop at Black-owned businesses. So how did that campaign do on the busiest shopping day of the year? CBS 2’s Jim Williams had a look at the scorecard.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Businesses are expecting to have a successful start to the holiday shopping season this weekend. Many are hoping Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber-Monday will bring economic relief for them after being impacted last year. "A lot of businesses really struggled to keep their doors open...
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Experts say this holiday shopping season will be busier than ever with sales expected to rise as much as 10% in the next four weeks. Now, retailers are looking to staff up ahead of the holiday rush. With Thanksgiving only a few days away, businesses across the...
Consumers should expect more empty shelves, higher prices, and longer waits for online orders when doing holiday shopping this year. Jennifer Blackhurst, a professor of business analytics in the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business, said the effects of labor and product shortages are going to be clear on Black Friday this year.
Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
NBC says a major retailer is under fire for allegedly listing ‘cow’ as a women’s clothing size. A lady named G’Nadine Grant from Miami went to the retailer’s website looking for a plus size ugly Christmas sweater. I will say this, this particular retailer does a great job of providing...
The Federal Trade Commission is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers, and consumer good suppliers to provide detailed information that will help the FTC shed light on the causes behind ongoing supply chain disruptions and how these disruptions are causing serious and ongoing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy.
CHICAGO (CBS) — We don’t have to tell you – a run to the grocery store is more expensive these days, and the Fed says it’s not going to get any better next year.
And the stress is tenfold if your budget is already tight.
On Tuesday night, CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra told us about a new demand with which a local nonprofit needs help – and which involves things you may buy on a grocery trip that aren’t food.
Like so many this season, Abie Tayborn was out shopping when we met her Tuesday. But the things she was grabbing off the...
Holiday mall traffic appeared to still be down from 2019, but same-store sales were "flat to or above" 2019 levels given "strong" conversion rates, according to analyst Lorraine Hutchinson at BofA Securities. Strong conversion rates indicate that the ratio of buyers to browsers has increased. Hutchinson's outlook comes after she hosted the annual Holiday Mall tour at the Queens Center in New York, where she met with a number of store managers. He said that most retailers, which have eased store capacity constraints, experienced a healthy amount of volume during the Black Friday week. "Stores have either pulled back...
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are spending freely and going back to store shopping, knocking out some of the momentum in online sales from last year when Americans were making many of their purchases exclusively via the internet. Shopper traffic roared back on Black Friday, but it was still below pre-pandemic levels, in part because […]
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re hoping to get your holiday shopping done sooner rather than later, you’re in luck because stores are rolling out their Pre-Cyber Monday deals earlier than ever before. Plus, you don’t even have to leave your house to take advantage of these incredible prices. There […]
Though the trend of holiday spending each year seems to begin earlier and earlier, Thanksgiving weekend continues to mark the official game-on mindset for most shoppers.
This year is pegged to be an improvement over 2020.
Most people recognize Amazon as being a leader in the e-commerce industry. The company provides consumers with access to some of the most sought out items. Amazon’s convenient pricing and shipping speeds have also helped the retailer gain support from consumers. While many view Amazon as their source for holiday shopping or to purchase newly released gadgets, others view the company in a much harsher light.
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. -- Deer hunting season in Wisconsin has arrived, but this year hunters may have a hard time finding ammo. That's because the supply chain crisis is causing shortages of ammunition in outdoor gear stores, WEAU reported. "It's terrible; it's just like car dealers trying to sell cars...
Once again, this year, Black Friday is being shaped by the pandemic, as retailers are dealing with a shortage of inventory and rising costs. “There are certainly doorbusters, but they're kind of lackluster doorbusters, and that’s pretty bad for consumers,” said Edgar Dworsky, founder of ConsumerWorld.org. Dworsky has been tracking...
