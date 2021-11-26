Heather Pierson Jazz Trio to perform A Charlie Brown Christmas

The Cultural Center of Cape Cod will present The New Black Eagle Jazz Band at the center on Sunday, December 5, at 3 PM. Currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, the band has delighted audiences worldwide with its soulful, and uplifting style of traditional New Orleans jazz. While paying homage to the greatest musicians of the early jazz era, the band has also developed its own eclectic sound, incorporating spirituals, the 1920s and ‘30s popular music, and even some songs recorded by Elvis and Bob Dylan. Widely recognized as one of the premier traditional jazz bands in the world, the Black Eagles enjoy performing in a variety of settings, from intimate pubs to huge concert halls. They have been featured in numerous prestigious jazz festivals and has also appeared in concerts accompanied by symphony orchestras: the Scottish National Symphony, Delaware Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, and the Boston Pops, among many others.
