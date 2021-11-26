ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heather Pierson Jazz Trio to perform A Charlie Brown Christmas

Sun-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trio (Heather Pierson, piano and vocals; Shawn Nadeau, bass; Craig Bryan, drums) returns to Bangor Arts Exchange with their take on Vince Guaraldi’s A Charlie Brown Christmas. A Charlie Brown Christmas was originally telecast in December 1965 and was an instant hit with audiences who connected with Peanuts...

www.sunjournal.com

