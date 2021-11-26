Malaysia’s ATA takes ‘serious view’ of forced labour allegations, whistleblower claims
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Dyson supplier ATA IMS Bhd said on Friday it is taking seriously allegations of forced labour in an audit summary it received from the high-end home appliance maker, and claims of physical abuse raised by a former worker. ATA’s statement came after Reuters on Thursday...
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ATA IMS Bhd (ATAI.KL) said on Monday that findings of forced labour allegations in a recent labour audit by its biggest customer Dyson were not conclusive, and that the impact of Dyson's contract termination would be significant. High-tech home appliance maker Dyson told...
KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 26): ATA IMS Bhd said on Friday that as an electronic products contract manufacturer, its workers are the backbone of its business and that the company "places significant emphasis" on the welfare, safety and security of its workers. In a statement filed with Bursa Malaysia, ATA IMS...
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Dyson has terminated its relationship with supplier ATA IMS Bhd following an audit of the Malaysian company’s labour practices and allegations by a whistleblower, the British firm famed for its high-tech vacuum cleaners told Reuters. Dyson said it had commissioned an audit of working conditions at...
Malaysia’s COVID-19 dashboard, COVIDNow, has been updated to provide more granular data on the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country. This provides an even clearer view of the trend and the actual number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19 in specific age groups. View Malaysia’s COVID-19 cases and...
MILAN (Reuters) – UniCredit is considering cutting 3,000 jobs through voluntary exits under a new strategic plan the Italian lender is due to present on Dec. 9, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The majority of the job cuts will affect corporate centres, the sources added. (Reporting...
A major squash tournament in Malaysia has been cancelled, the sport's governing body said, after the Muslim-majority country sparked anger by refusing to grant visas for Israeli players.
It is the latest instance of the Southeast Asian nation, which has no diplomatic relations with Israel, barring the country's athletes.
The World Team Championship for men had been due to take place in Kuala Lumpur on December 7-12 with 26 squads participating.
But the World Squash Federation (WSF) and Malaysia's squash body said that it had been axed because of the "possibility that some nations would be unable to compete due to the lack of confirmation over the issuing of visas".
BANGKOK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Thailand is investigating whether Amnesty International has broken any laws, its prime minister said on Friday, after ultra-royalists called for the human rights group to be expelled for its support of activists facing prosecution. An ultra-royalist group sent a letter to the government on Thursday...
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. government investigators have interviewed workers at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co's (GT.O) Malaysian factory about their working conditions, employees told Reuters, intensifying scrutiny of potential labour abuses by the tyre maker in the country. The questioning by the Department of Homeland Security could...
China last week fined Taiwan's Far Eastern Group a total of $74.4 million for a series of infractions. Beijing said Taiwanese firms could not expect to operate in China and support the island's independence. Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said China was "always rude and unreasonable, and does not understand democracy,...
KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 1): Pfizer Inc and other large pharmaceutical corporations are seeking to block US laws that would make it easier for whistle-blowers to hold companies liable for corporate fraud, according to an investigative publication. The report on Monday (Nov 29) said major corporate interests, including Pfizer, are fighting...
TAIPEI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japan and the United States could not stand by if China attacked Taiwan, and Beijing needs to understand this, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday. Tensions over Chinese-claimed Taiwan have risen as President Xi Jinping seeks to assert his country's sovereignty claims...
A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
Thousands of networking devices belonging to AT&T Internet subscribers in the US have been infected with newly discovered malware that allows the devices to be used in denial-of-service attacks and attacks on internal networks, researchers said on Tuesday. The device model under attack is the EdgeMarc Enterprise Session Border Controller,...
On Tuesday the judge in a show trial of Myanmar’s 76-year-old Aung San Suu Kyi delayed the verdict in the first ruling on 11 charges that could result in cumulative sentences of 102 years in jail.
As this theatre played out in a courtroom in Myanmar’s capital, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) consolidated a gradual, but tectonic, shift in its long-held policy of noninterference in member states’ internal affairs.
The Myanmar military arrested Suu Kyi and the president in a coup in February this year. It then prosecuted them under bogus criminal charges and replaced the elected government with a...
The Taliban renewed its call for the United States to release billions of dollars in frozen funds after two days of talks in Doha as aid-dependent Afghanistan grapples with economic crisis.
The Afghans also called for an end to blacklists and sanctions in meetings led by Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Tom West, the US special representative for Afghanistan.
It was the second round of talks between the two sides in Qatar since the US ended its 20-year occupation of Afghanistan and the hardline Islamists rapidly returned to power.
"The two delegations discussed political, economic, human, health, education and security issues as well as providing necessary banking and cash facilities," tweeted Afghan foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi.
