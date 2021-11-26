ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Malaysia’s ATA takes ‘serious view’ of forced labour allegations, whistleblower claims

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Dyson supplier ATA IMS Bhd said on Friday it is taking seriously allegations of forced labour in an audit summary it received from the high-end home appliance maker, and claims of physical abuse raised by a former worker. ATA’s statement came after Reuters on Thursday...

go955.com

Comments / 0

Related
go955.com

Malaysia to charge Dyson supplier ATA over labour complaints -minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia will charge Dyson supplier ATA IMS Bhd following complaints received by the labour department, a minister said, after forced labour allegations emerged against the manufacturer. Dyson told Reuters last week it was cutting ties with ATA in six months following an audit of the Malaysian...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dyson supplier ATA says forced labour allegations not conclusive

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ATA IMS Bhd (ATAI.KL) said on Monday that findings of forced labour allegations in a recent labour audit by its biggest customer Dyson were not conclusive, and that the impact of Dyson's contract termination would be significant. High-tech home appliance maker Dyson told...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

EVENING 5: Dyson cuts ties with ATA IMS over labour allegations

In today’s edition of Evening 5, household appliance giant Dyson has cut ties with ATA IMS over its forced labour allegations, which sent its share price into freefall. Meanwhile, Maybank, Tenaga Nasional and Telekom Malaysia announce results.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ims#Kuala Lumpur#Malaysian
go955.com

UniCredit mulls cutting 3,000 jobs under new plan – sources

MILAN (Reuters) – UniCredit is considering cutting 3,000 jobs through voluntary exits under a new strategic plan the Italian lender is due to present on Dec. 9, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The majority of the job cuts will affect corporate centres, the sources added. (Reporting...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
AFP

World squash event in Malaysia axed after Israelis barred

A major squash tournament in Malaysia has been cancelled, the sport's governing body said, after the Muslim-majority country sparked anger by refusing to grant visas for Israeli players. It is the latest instance of the Southeast Asian nation, which has no diplomatic relations with Israel, barring the country's athletes. The World Team Championship for men had been due to take place in Kuala Lumpur on December 7-12 with 26 squads participating. But the World Squash Federation (WSF) and Malaysia's squash body said that it had been axed because of the "possibility that some nations would be unable to compete due to the lack of confirmation over the issuing of visas".
SPORTS
Reuters

Thailand probes Amnesty International after ultra-royalist complaint

BANGKOK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Thailand is investigating whether Amnesty International has broken any laws, its prime minister said on Friday, after ultra-royalists called for the human rights group to be expelled for its support of activists facing prosecution. An ultra-royalist group sent a letter to the government on Thursday...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

Thousands of AT&T customers in the US infected by new data-stealing malware

Thousands of networking devices belonging to AT&T Internet subscribers in the US have been infected with newly discovered malware that allows the devices to be used in denial-of-service attacks and attacks on internal networks, researchers said on Tuesday. The device model under attack is the EdgeMarc Enterprise Session Border Controller,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationAU

ASEAN rebuffs Myanmar's military junta as Aung San Suu Kyi faces long jail term

On Tuesday the judge in a show trial of Myanmar’s 76-year-old Aung San Suu Kyi delayed the verdict in the first ruling on 11 charges that could result in cumulative sentences of 102 years in jail. As this theatre played out in a courtroom in Myanmar’s capital, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) consolidated a gradual, but tectonic, shift in its long-held policy of noninterference in member states’ internal affairs. The Myanmar military arrested Suu Kyi and the president in a coup in February this year. It then prosecuted them under bogus criminal charges and replaced the elected government with a...
POLITICS
AFP

Taliban urges US to release frozen funds in Doha talks

The Taliban renewed its call for the United States to release billions of dollars in frozen funds after two days of talks in Doha as aid-dependent Afghanistan grapples with economic crisis. The Afghans also called for an end to blacklists and sanctions in meetings led by Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Tom West, the US special representative for Afghanistan. It was the second round of talks between the two sides in Qatar since the US ended its 20-year occupation of Afghanistan and the hardline Islamists rapidly returned to power. "The two delegations discussed political, economic, human, health, education and security issues as well as providing necessary banking and cash facilities," tweeted Afghan foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy