Economy

Triputra Group’s Auto-Parts Company Plans Indonesia IPO, Eyes Electric Vehicle Market

By Yessar Rosendar
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The automotive business of Indonesian billionaire Theodore Rachmat’s Triputra Group is firing on all cylinders. Now it’s prepring to take its auto-parts company, Dharma Polimetal, public in a deal that would value the company at as much as $200 million. Dharma Polimetal is offering 705 million shares—or about 15%...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga

Solar Electric Vehicle Firm Sono Raises $150M Via IPO

Sono Group NV (NASDAQ: SEV), the parent company to Sono Motors GmbH, has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 10 million shares to the public at $15.00 per share. Sono Motors is developing the solar electric vehicle (SEV) for the masses, the Sion. It has reached more than 16,000 reservations with advance payments for the Sion.
BUSINESS
