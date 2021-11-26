ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Family travels to Washington from Mississippi searching for loved one

By Andrew Scheinthal, KIRO 7 News
 5 days ago
“Somebody please help me,” Mable Morgan pleaded. “If you’ve seen my son tell him his momma is here.”

Morgan’s son, Andrew Morgan, has been missing for nearly 2 weeks.

His mother and her sister Blondie Mickel have left the warmth of Mississippi for the brisk air of Washington state as they search for the missing 30-year-old.

“He never respond nothing,” Mable Morgan said. “I had text him and he never responded nothing back.”

The two realized something had gone wrong when Mable Morgan received a notice in the mail that her son’s car had been impounded. That was when she and her sister jumped on a plane to search for him.

The Washington State Patrol said they located Andrew Morgan’s car, which had been abandoned near exit 80 off I-90 in Cle Elum. They said it had been in a minor crash.

In the woods, they found his clothes scattered in the snow. In his car, there were receipts of recent purchases including clothes from Marshalls and a meal at IHOP.

A lot of Andrew’s disappearance doesn’t make sense to his family.

“The car is way over there and those clothes are in the woods. I mean, why would he go in there and strip and leave his clothes in the snow?” Mickel said.

They also said he’s battling mental illness and that he can easily become confused and scared.

They don’t know what happened to Andrew but said they’ll stay in Seattle for as long as it takes to find him and bring him home.

“I’ve come too far to turn around and come back home without him,” Mable Morgan said. “If I have to take him back in a stretcher, I’ll just have to take him back in a stretcher, but I got to find my boy.”

Comments / 79

stashagarcia101
4d ago

i pray she finds her boy alive. this has all the potential of being a very bad ending but as a mother myself im holding out for the best

Reply
16
Starry Thunder
5d ago

My ex travelled from Mississippi here to Washington to visit me he was missing 2 weeks as well and then he was found dead 😭 My heart breaks for them

Reply(1)
12
MsRoyalt 1$
4d ago

My Eyes 👀 and Ears & My Heart, Truly Goes Out To Your Family. I Live In Tacoma Washington. I Will Do All I Can, To Help You And, Your Family Find Peace Of Mind. 🙏🏿 God Bless. I Hope My Family Can Help.

Reply
7
 

