Multi-Objective IoT System Modeling and Analysis—Performance, Energy, Reliability, Robustnes

In line with the recent trend in remarkable advancement and performance improvement in deep learning, which is a subfield of artificial intelligence, there has been active research and applications in this field. In particular, there has been an increasing demand for industrial applications, and areal images of a wide range of areas have been acquired. However, in these aerial images, the domains that represent image features differ depending on the time the images are taken, as well as the location and characteristics of the city where the images are taken. When aerial images have different domains in respective cases, it will be more difficult to use the images to detect specific objects or predict individual images in photos that integrate a variety of aerial images each with a different domain.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO