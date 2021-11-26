ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

International travelers flock to Las Vegas for Thanksgiving weekend

By Sasha Loftis
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As many families were winding down from Thanksgiving dinner Thursday, thousands of international travelers flocked to the Las Vegas strip for a weekend of fun.

“We actually plan on coming here each Thanksgiving,” Hamdija, who was visiting from Tunisia, said.

The strip was packed Thursday, as people from all over the world wanted to soak in the sights, marking the first major holiday since the lifting of a nearly two-year federal ban on foreign flights due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Been here 6 nights, going home tomorrow,” Alan Greene, who was visiting from Ireland, said Thursday. “It’s gotten the better of us.”

“We’re pretty excited,” Narendra, who traveled to Las Vegas from India added. “We got a limo over there.”

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic also celebrated the return of their non-stop flights from London to Las Vegas in November.

People from all over the world told 8 News Now they’re happy to take advantage of the option to now visit the U.S. safely.

“It’s a good opportunity because we can really see how you celebrate the season and holiday,” said Luci Vega from Mexico on Thursday. “And tomorrow, Black Friday.”

Many also spoke of potentially starting a new, Turkey Day tradition in The Entertainment Capital of the World.

“I think it’s brilliant,” Greene concluded. “We’ll be back next year, definitely.”

AAA predicts around 53 million people to travel through the holiday weekend.

As of Wednesday, November 24, the Terminal 1 Long Term, Terminal 1 Valet, and Terminal 3 Economy parking lots were full and closed at McCarran International Airport.

