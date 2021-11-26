ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Letter: Rittenhouse trial, verdict is disturbing

By Bob Murphy, Jenks
Tulsa World
 5 days ago

The recent trial of Kyle Rittenhouse was very disturbing to me. The facts as I see them are that a 17-year-old, who is too young to purchase alcohol or vote, drove across state lines and legally...

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

Dallas News

Letters to the Editor - Was the Rittenhouse verdict justice?

In any criminal case, the jury is bound to make decisions based on facts, the law and the judge’s direction. So I get why the Rittenhouse jury ruled as they did. I don’t understand why any law allows a minor (or any civilian) to carry an automatic military-grade weapon. I...
DALLAS, TX
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Six-year-old warned that his father ‘was going to kill him,’ court told

A six-year-old boy had warned people “for well over a year” before his death that his father would kill him but “nobody listened”, a murder trial has heard.Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died in June last year after suffering an “unsurvivable” head injury while solely in the care of his step-mother.His father Thomas Hughes, 29, and step-mother Emma Tustin, 32, are on trial at Coventry crown court accused of murder – which they both deny.Medical evidence shows Arthur would not have been able to inflict the injuries on himself, but Tustin maintains that she is innocent of murder.The step-mother has pleaded guilty...
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery trial shines a light on prosecutorial misconduct

Johnson is not charged with bribery or similar kinds of corruption, but rather with trying to maneuver behind the scenes in a case she quickly recused herself from. It is still all too rare for grand juries to indict prosecutors for misusing their authority. Indeed, it is unusual even for bar disciplinary authorities to pursue prosecutors for professional misconduct. But those authorities would be wise to take their responsibilities more seriously. Sanctions affecting an unethical prosecutor’s license to practice law often best fit the violation and can be a highly effective punishment, putting aside how difficult it is to secure convictions in cases like Johnson’s.
Washington Examiner

The media blackout of the Waukesha attack is intentional

A little more than a week ago, a deranged criminal intentionally drove his SUV through a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring dozens. Eight children are still in the hospital. The national media don’t seem to care. Local news outlets are tracking the health status...
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: San Jose Homicide Suspects Released Without Posting Bail; Cops Tweet ‘The System Has Failed’

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police officials took to social media Tuesday night, criticizing the release from jail without bail of two suspects who have been charged in a fatal South San Jose Halloween shooting. On their Twitter page, officials did not mince words. “Our homicide detectives do an exceptional job,” the post read. “Suspects Anzures and Castillo were arrested for homicide 29. The DA filed charges on both. They are no longer in jail. The criminal justice system believes they are fine out of custody without bail.” “Yes you read that correctly, two homicide suspects, charged, out of custody,”...
Catfish 100.1

UPDATED – Jury Reaches Verdict in Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

Reports are out that the jury has come to a conclusion regarding the highly publicized trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Multiple outlets are reporting that the jury has found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges. The charges reportedly included first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and...
Tulsa World

Man pleads guilty in 2019 Craig County stabbing death

A Vinita man admitted his role Wednesday in the 2019 stabbing death of a man whose body was found near a rural Craig County road. Dale Eugene Warren, 65, pleaded guilty in Tulsa federal court to one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the Aug. 18, 2019 murder of Christopher Boren, 28.
Comments / 0

