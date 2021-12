The Christmas season is almost here, and The Salvation Army in Sedalia is in need of some help as they offer help to Pettis County residents in need. The Salvation Army is taking applications for Christmas assistance until Dec. 3. Pettis County residents can sign up in person at 1200 E. Broadway Blvd. from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Applications can also be mailed or emailed to the Salvation Army. Applicants will need proof of ID, proof of address and proof of income.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO