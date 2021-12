Traditional Christmas fruitcake: do you love it or loathe it?. This loaf is a much-beloved staple for us around the holidays—and our ultimate fruitcake recipe never fails. (It was developed by former food editor, Monda Rosenberg, who helmed the test kitchen from the 1977 for three decades, and we dug out this recipe from our archives!) We’ve even converted several fruitcake-averse staffers: they all agree that this cake is moist, flavourful and delicious. If you can, try to bake it early (anytime from now to two weeks before you want to eat it—especially before the holiday cookie season revs up) and wrap it in brandy-soaked cheesecloth so the flavours can work their magic on the cake.

