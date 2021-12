I was enjoying happy hour with some friends midweek at Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles when five o’clock rolled around and I started to get a case of the yawns. My first drink had been a glass of orange wine and I knew if I ordered another I would be headed home soon. So instead, I perused the cocktail menu before deciding on an espresso martini. My friends and I ordered a round of the coffee-based concoction, and then a second round, and by the bottom of our coupe glasses we were hooked (and wide awake). Since then I have become a serious fan of the drink and noticed them appearing on an increasing number of menus across the West.

