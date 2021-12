For most of us, the holiday season represents a time for family festivities and good cheer. But all of that yuletide cheer and tradition also puts our homes at risk. According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, many households engage in seasonal activities, including cooking, that serve as some of the leading causes of U.S. home fires. Christmas trees, candles and holiday decorations also significantly contribute to the seasonal hazards. Add to that the hectic nature of the holidays, when people are trying to accomplish multiple tasks at one time, and the chance for home fires grows even more.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO