With thousands of cryptos in existence, choices are many. But new investors are better off investing in players that are strong today and have a plan for tomorrow. If you're just getting started in the world of cryptocurrency investment, you might be wondering where to begin. With thousands of cryptos available, the selection can seem overwhelming. For example, there are more than 7,700 listed on CoinMarketCap. This includes everything from the world's most well-known crypto, Bitcoin, to popular meme coins like Shiba Inu.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO