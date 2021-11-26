ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Thorne Sparkman

Providence Business News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThorne Sparkman is constantly on the hunt. His quarry? Entrepreneurs with transformational ideas...

CBS News

Supreme Court hearing arguments in Mississippi case that could challenge abortion rights across U.S.

A case before the Supreme Court Wednesday could decide the fate of abortion rights across the U.S. Carol Sanger, author of "About Abortion: Terminating Pregnancy in Twenty-First-Century America" and a professor at Columbia Law School, spoke with Anne-Marie Green on CBSN about what to expect from both sides, as well as how overturning Roe v. Wade could affect abortion laws.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox News

Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley charged with terrorism, murder: 'Not just an impulsive act'

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced that Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old suspect in the Michigan school shooting, will be charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

First US omicron case detected in California

The U.S. has detected the nation's first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday. The individual was a fully vaccinated traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22, the CDC said. The person had mild symptoms that are improving, and is self-quarantining.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

How worried should we be about Omicron, the new coronavirus variant?

(CNN) — Since South African authorities announced the arrival of a new coronavirus variant that contains an unusually large number of mutations, countries around the world have mobilized by putting into place travel restrictions and precautionary measures. There is much that's still unknown about this variant, Omicron. While scientists are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

FDA advisers endorse Merck's COVID antiviral drug in narrow vote

A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside drug advisers voted narrowly Tuesday to endorse allowing antiviral pills developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to be prescribed for COVID-19, following an hours-long meeting mulling the benefits and risks of molnupiravir to treat the disease in high-risk adults. While not...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS News

U.S. warns renewed Russian aggression in Ukraine will trigger "serious consequences"

Any renewed Russian aggression in Ukraine would trigger "serious consequences," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday during a visit to Latvia, where NATO foreign ministers assembled to discuss the recent buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border. In recent weeks, the U.S. and other officials have been sounding the alarm over Russia amassing troops near its border with Ukraine, concerned that an offensive or an escalation of a seven-year-long conflict in the volatile eastern region of Donbas could be on the horizon.
MILITARY

