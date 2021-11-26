ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school internships offer employers advantages

Providence Business News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNina Pande There has never been a better time for employers to...

pbn.com

carthage.edu

WorkForce Fair: Jobs, Internships, and Graduate Schools

Save the date for the annual WorkForce: Jobs, Internships, and Graduate Schools Fair, which will be held virtually from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. What will your next step be in your career journey? Whether you’ve been thinking about your first internship or full-time position, grad school or a gap year, WorkForce Fair: Jobs, Internships, and Graduate Schools could be the place to find it.
KENOSHA, WI
observer-me.com

Proposed regional high school will offer many opportunities

Your article left out an important part of the “regional” high school. This school is going to offer much expanded vocational courses. More kids will be able to learn a trade. It will offer college courses at reduced costs to our whole area. The businesses and schools of higher learning that have agreed to become a part of this is amazing, and will provide opportunities our area really needs.
HIGH SCHOOL
northwestmoinfo.com

High School Diploma Program Offered Through Public Libraries

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is pleased to announce that the Missouri State Library will partner with Gale, part of the Cengage Group, to offer adult residents in Missouri the opportunity to earn a high school diploma through participating libraries in the state. The state library has subscribed to Gale...
MISSOURI STATE
agrinews-pubs.com

Illinois Beef Association offers 2022 internship opportunities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The future of the cattle business is built on young leaders focused on keeping the industry strong. To be successful, it takes practice. To provide that needed experience, the Illinois Beef Association is offering one summer internship and two Illinois Beef Expo internships in 2022. “The IBA...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Wharton

Should Employers Rethink What They’re Offering Workers?

Wharton’s Peter Cappelli talks about what we’re getting wrong about the Great Resignation and how the pandemic has rewired worker preferences. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, there’s a lot of confusing information about what it’s doing to the job market. Companies are still trying to figure out work-from-home policies, some industries are contracting, others are scrambling to fill positions, and everyone is talking about the Great Resignation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Education
Santa Barbara Edhat

Non-Profit Offers Support Programs at Local Jr High Schools to Address Equity Issues

Youth Innovation Club, a Santa Barbara based 503(c) non-profit organization, has recently launched several programs to provide support for junior high school students in the Santa Barbara area – High Impact Tutoring Program, College Buddies Program, and Science Project Advising Program. Founded in 2019 by Vicki Ben-Yaacov, a board member at the Goleta Union School District, Youth Innovation Club’s mission is to connect scientists, engineers, artists, and innovators with educators to bring hands-on curriculum to elementary and middle school students in the Santa Barbara area. In response to the widening of the existing academic achievement differences between middle-class and low-income students brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and remote learning, Youth Innovation Club collaborated with Goleta Valley Junior High School during the 2020 school year and contributed over 500 hours of online tutoring for students who were struggling with science and math.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
cfisd.net

Cy Woods HS senior offered internship through Texas A&M MTLA

Cypress Woods High School senior James Darden III was offered an internship with Aquiles Chulluncuy, a Peruvian entrepreneur, after attending the Texas A&M University Mays Business School’s Transformational Leadership Academy (MTLA). Nov. 17, 2021—Cypress Woods High School senior James Darden III was invited to view a session at the Texas...
CYPRESS, TX
techgig.com

EY offering scholarship worth Rs 1 Lakh+ 2 month internship to students: Apply Now!

Ernst & Young (EY), a worldwide professional services firm, has announced a one-lakh scholarship programme for students with entrepreneurial skills, as well as a two-month internship opportunity with the firm. The application deadline for the programme is December 31, 2021. Only ten recipients will get the scholarship and an internship...
EDUCATION
harveycountynow.com

Sedgwick High School student takes advantage of dual classes through WSU Tech

By Bill Bush SEDGWICK—Criminal Investigations, Agency Administration, and Law Enforcement Operations and Procedures. This isn't the class list from the police academy but rather... We've recently changed our subscription system. If you've previously had access but experience difficulty logging in, please click here to fill out a support request. Online...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Providence Business News

An opportunity for business, higher ed to collaborate

“Workforce development” is arguably the most important social challenge facing Rhode Island and our country today. It has become only more pressing as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the trend of widening inequality both locally and nationally. For instance, according to the Economic Policy Institute, in Q1 and Q2 of 2021, “Although the overall unemployment rate fell, Hispanic workers were still nearly 70% more likely to face unemployment than white workers, while Black workers were twice as likely to face unemployment as white workers.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Providence Business News

A reversal of fortune on jobs front

After working for years to create new jobs in Rhode Island, state labor officials have been faced with an unusual problem recently. In some sectors, employers are desperate to find help. An example: Todd Blount, CEO of Fall River-based Blount Fine Foods Corp., which has a production facility in Warren,...
WARREN, RI
TheConversationAU

2 out of 3 members of university governing bodies have no professional expertise in the sector. There's the making of a crisis

To say Australian universities are in crisis is to state the obvious. A common narrative suggests the most immediate cause of the current crisis is “reduced international student revenue and income from investments, such as dividends” during the pandemic. Some correlation is undeniable. However, many commentators have noted that the problems besetting our universities transcend financial issues alone and predate the pandemic. The root causes, we suggest, lie in radical changes in how Australian universities are governed. The shift toward a quasi-corporate model of governance included a significant change in the composition of universities’ governing bodies. In the past, a...
COLLEGES
garlandjournal.com

Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Offers “C-Suite” Internship Opportunities

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation wants to train African American college seniors and recent college graduates to become corporate executives. Foundation officials announced this month the “Pathways to the C-Suite” internship. The student work program begins in 2022 and will pair college seniors and one-year post-bachelor degree graduates with some of the nation’s top executives in the private sector.
COLLEGES
Providence Business News

Relationships key to supply chains

Before the pandemic, most consumers and many businesses were blissfully unaware of the steps involved in getting toilet paper into the supermarket. Today, everyone is talking about supply chain disruptions as they forecast and plan their upcoming purchases, closely following news of container backups as they plot out their buying strategies. Even local businesses for…
ECONOMY

