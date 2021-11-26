Companies on desperate search for warehouses

“The supply chain crunch.” It’s making headlines everywhere you look. And, with the holiday season upon us, the issue is more apparent than ever. Businesses are facing this challenge regardless of industry, and since its pandemic-related onset in 2020, the issue has only continued to evolve. The world has witnessed an unprecedented boom in e-commerce, labor shortages, inflation, material scarcity and transportation issues. And, according to experts, a reprieve isn’t likely to arrive until 2023.

