Kia Niro 2022: output, interior plug-in hybrid engines and electric version

From America to South Korea there is the Pacific in the middle but it is clear that the new Niro is inspired by the HabaNiro concept, unveiled at the New York Motor Show in 2019: now its features – as it emerges from the world premiere at Seoul Mobility Show – they have become clearer and more decisive, the body is distinguished by the important rear pillar and the typical “tiger face” revisited front. Of course, aesthetics are just the preamble. The new crossover was unveiled at the Seoul Mobility Show and will be available from next year in the triple guise of Hev (hybrid), Phev (plug-in) and Ev (electric only). Basically, the only real visual difference between the hybrid Niro and the e-Niro is the charging port, integrated into the front fascia of the latter.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO