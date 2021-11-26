Philip Keith Lack, Orchard

A case before the Supreme Court Wednesday could decide the fate of abortion rights across the U.S. Carol Sanger, author of "About Abortion: Terminating Pregnancy in Twenty-First-Century America" and a professor at Columbia Law School, spoke with Anne-Marie Green on CBSN about what to expect from both sides, as well as how overturning Roe v. Wade could affect abortion laws.
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced that Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old suspect in the Michigan school shooting, will be charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The U.S. has detected the nation's first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday. The individual was a fully vaccinated traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22, the CDC said. The person had mild symptoms that are improving, and is self-quarantining.
CNN says it is suspending anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely pending a further review of documents revealing how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when he was facing charges of sexual harassment
(CNN) — Since South African authorities announced the arrival of a new coronavirus variant that contains an unusually large number of mutations, countries around the world have mobilized by putting into place travel restrictions and precautionary measures. There is much that's still unknown about this variant, Omicron. While scientists are...
A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside drug advisers voted narrowly Tuesday to endorse allowing antiviral pills developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to be prescribed for COVID-19, following an hours-long meeting mulling the benefits and risks of molnupiravir to treat the disease in high-risk adults. While not...
The first of the four women who say Ghislaine Maxwell “groomed” them to have sex with Jeffrey Esptein and others took the stand Tuesday and, in graphic detail, described how she was taught to satisfy a predator. Testifying at Maxwell’s trial in New York City and using the pseudonym Jane,...
Any renewed Russian aggression in Ukraine would trigger "serious consequences," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday during a visit to Latvia, where NATO foreign ministers assembled to discuss the recent buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border. In recent weeks, the U.S. and other officials have been sounding the alarm over Russia amassing troops near its border with Ukraine, concerned that an offensive or an escalation of a seven-year-long conflict in the volatile eastern region of Donbas could be on the horizon.
Washington – A federal judge in Missouri on Monday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from implementing its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health care workers in 10 states, finding the administration overstepped its authority in ordering employees at a range of health care facilities to get their shots. U.S. District Judge...
